'Descendants' Gracie Award win sets the stage for huge summer tour 

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" wins Best Ensemble Cast and brings their award-winning magic to a summer concert tour

LOS ANGELES -- "Descendants: The Rise of Red" just received a big win at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards, and the celebrations are just getting started!

The team took home the award for Best Ensemble Cast in Family Programming, marking another incredible milestone in their journey.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation celebrated 50 years of elevating women's voices, stories, and achievements in media, showcasing an inspiring group of winners.

The Gracie Awards have long stood as a beacon of excellence honoring those who push boundaries and give a voice to the underrepresented. Past honorees include Ava DuVernay, Carol Burnett, and Oprah Winfrey.

This year's winners included Director Amber Sealey for the Disney+ movie "Out of My Mind," actress Hadas Yaron for Hulu's "We Were the Lucky Ones," Director Jax Schaeffer for "Agatha All Along," and ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott.

As for the young stars of "Rise of Red," the excitement doesn't stop here.

Following their big win, "Descendants" cast members Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley, and Dara Reneé will be joining "Zombies" stars Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, and Mekonnen Knife this summer for the highly anticipated "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour."

Here's a little taste of the setlist to get you pumped for the tour!

To experience the Disney concert experience, grab your tickets now at www.descendantszombiestour.com