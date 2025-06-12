Departures delayed at Bush Airport due to thunderstorms, according to FAA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A departure delay is in effect at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to Thursday's storms.

The severe storms are impacting departures at IAH throughout the morning. The delay at Bush is listed as 96 minutes and increasing, according to the FAA.

Airport officials advise travelers to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on their flight.

You can keep track of flight delays on the Houston Airport System website.

