24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Departures delayed at Bush Airport due to thunderstorms, according to FAA

KTRK logo
Thursday, June 12, 2025 12:05PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A departure delay is in effect at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to Thursday's storms.

The severe storms are impacting departures at IAH throughout the morning. The delay at Bush is listed as 96 minutes and increasing, according to the FAA.

Airport officials advise travelers to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information on their flight.

You can keep track of flight delays on the Houston Airport System website.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW