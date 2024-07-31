Deer Park police officers fatally shoot suspect who was allegedly approaching cars with knives

A police investigation in Deer Park, Texas, centers around a body visible lying in the intersection of East Boulevard and East P Street.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A body lying in the middle of a Deer Park intersection was the focus of an active police investigation Wednesday morning.

The Deer Park Police Department said at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a man approaching cars at the East Boulevard and East P Street intersection, banging on windows with knives in his hand and kicking at cars.

"Initially, (officers) gave verbal commands which (the suspect) didn't comply with," Lt. Chris Brown with Deer Park PD said. "They then deployed a Taser, which was ineffective."

That's when police said the suspect charged at officers, who then fired at him. The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyEye video showed heavy law enforcement surrounding the dead body Wednesday morning.

No drivers were reportedly injured in the ordeal.

"He was acting erratically, but as far as if he was under the influence of something, I can't speak to that," Brown said. "Some of the behavior that we saw would be consistent with someone suffering from a mental illness, but like I said, it's still early in the investigation."

Police said the intersection was closed, and traffic approaching the area would be re-routed.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Police said there was no threat to nearby residences.

