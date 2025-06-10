University of Houston-Downtown workers find body in White Oak Bayou, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say University of Houston-Downtown workers found a body in White Oak Bayou on Monday night.

According to the Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson, officers responded to the scene in White Oak Bayou along N. San Jacinto Street near Steam Mill Street just after 8 p.m.

Police received a report of the body face down in the water.

Crowson said the body is believed to be of a man. The medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.