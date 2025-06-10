Deadly rollover crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation on I-10 East Freeway EB near Holland

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say one person died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday.

Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the fatal wreck is under investigation and caused backups on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound near Holland Avenue and John Ralston Road.

Houston TranStar reported the incident at about 10:50 a.m. Garza said the right shoulder, entrance ramp, and feeder were impacted, but TranStar shows those frontage roads reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said how the crash unfolded.