Deadly rollover crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation on I-10 East Freeway EB near Holland

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say one person died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday.
Lt. Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the fatal wreck is under investigation and caused backups on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound near Holland Avenue and John Ralston Road.
Houston TranStar reported the incident at about 10:50 a.m. Garza said the right shoulder, entrance ramp, and feeder were impacted, but TranStar shows those frontage roads reopened at about 1:30 p.m.
Authorities have not identified the victim or said how the crash unfolded.