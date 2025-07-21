24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deadly motorcycle crash cleared after blocking Katy Fwy EB ramp to SH-99 southbound, HCSO says

KTRK logo
Monday, July 21, 2025 1:16PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash at the Katy Freeway and SH-99 Monday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound ramp to SH-99 southbound was blocked, but it has since been cleared as of 7:44 a.m.

Gonzalez said the motorcyclist went over the SH-99 ramp and was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office is working to identify the victim as the investigation continues.

It's unclear at this time what may have caused the incident.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW