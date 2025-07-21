Deadly motorcycle crash cleared after blocking Katy Fwy EB ramp to SH-99 southbound, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash at the Katy Freeway and SH-99 Monday morning.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound ramp to SH-99 southbound was blocked, but it has since been cleared as of 7:44 a.m.
Gonzalez said the motorcyclist went over the SH-99 ramp and was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner's office is working to identify the victim as the investigation continues.
It's unclear at this time what may have caused the incident.