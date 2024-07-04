Man killed, 10 injured in deadly California boat crash, authorities say

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A man was killed and several other people were injured in a boat crash Wednesday night in Long Beach, authorities confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Alamitos Bay.

The Long Beach Fire Department said 11 people were on board a pleasure craft that collided with the rocks.

The victim, who was described only as a man between 45 and 50 years old, died at the scene.

A total of 10 people were sent to the hospital, three with critical injuries.

According to the fire department, speed appeared to have played in a role in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.