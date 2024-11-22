Suspect arrested southeast of San Antonio months after woman found dead at Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made months after a woman was found dead in a courtyard of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said 30-year-old Daniel Vargas Cartagena was charged with capital murder in connection to 37-year-old Maria Flores' death.

Cartagena was arrested on Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Karnes County, Texas.

Investigators said the deadly shooting happened on Sept. 4 in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive.

When police officers entered the complex, they found Flores' body after she was shot multiple times in a walkway.

HPD had shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, surveillance video of Flores and Cartagena walking together before the shooting.

