Couple in viral towing video on North Loop told police car axle broke off, causing zig zag, HPD said

A dangerous towing attempt on the North Loop left fellow drivers dodging disaster and stunned by what they were witnessing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is sharing new details about a bizarre video of a car zig-zagging while being towed on the North Loop.

The viral video showed the dangerous attempt from Monday.

On Tuesday, police said the blue sedan broke down somewhere, and the driver and his girlfriend said they did not have money to call a tow truck, so they towed the vehicle themselves by using a chain.

In the middle of the tow, the sedan's axle reportedly broke off, leading to what was shown on video.

David Chairez and his coworker, generator deliverymen, were merging from Highway 290 onto the North Loop when they noticed the chaos ahead. At first, they weren't sure what was happening, only that it did not look safe.

As they got closer, they saw that the SUV was towing the sedan with a chain and doing so at highway speed. The car behind swerved wildly, barely under control.

Police said the driver, 32-year-old Dontae Brown, was arrested for an active warrant he had out of Georgia, but no citations were given in this case.

