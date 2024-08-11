D23: Fun surprises around every corner at Disney's ultimate fan event

TV, movies, streaming and sports were all represented on the D23 convention floor

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa were treated to lots of fun surprises on the convention floor. Every division of the Walt Disney Company was represented.

"Every brand, every story for every fan," Disney spokesperson Juan Aldava said.

Abbott Elementary held "A.V.A. Fest," where fans were treated to cool photo ops and could get some customized swag.

ESPN and Marvel made a perfect pair on the D23 floor.

"For 10 years, Marvel and their amazing artists have recreated, reimagined these iconic comic book covers as college football games," ESPN college football writer Ryan McGee said.

And that partnership was everywhere, from the comics in the ESPN logo to the huge renderings that fans could check out.

"Every champion in the college football playoffs is represented by a comic character that is the mascot of that team."

At the FX space, fans could get a closer look at some of the costumes from the 25-time Emmy nominated series "Sh ō gun." There was also a cool experience featuring "The Bear," and some spooky looks at the "American Horror Story" franchise.

Hulu's space featured activations for "Only Murders In The Building," "The Kardashians" and more.

Over at the Nat Geo space, Explorer Bertie Gregory gave On The Red Carpet the scoop on the Hexadome.

With six screens and 50 speakers, Nat Geo's hexadome provides viewers with an immersive way to experience some of the most beautiful places on this planet.

"It's basically six huge screens with 54 speakers and it's this crazy, immersive experience," Gregory said. "We take you around the world and all of the screens are showing footage from shows on Disney+ from National Geographic, some of them of which I've been a part of which is very cool!"

Also very cool? The "Avatar" experience. Fans like Christian Pollicino from Parkland, Fla. stood in long lines to step into this immersive look inside at Pandora.

"The inside is awesome," he said. "When you walk in you get the breathing of smells and you just automatically feel like you're in the world of Pandora, and then you see the costumes and it feels like you're the size of them and you're walking with them."

The highlight of D23 might just be the Great Big Beautiful Car Show, featuring some incredible vehicles you may recognize from your favorite Disney movies, TV shows and even Disney parks, all straight from the Walt Disney archives.

Cars featured in some of your favorite movies are parked and ready to be seen at the Anaheim Convention Center for D23.

"It's the biggest exhibit they've done here at D23, one of the biggest vehicles they've ever brought out here," Aldava said.

Tamron Hall was one of the many stars who stopped by the On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage for a cool conversation. Hall said D23 is definitely the place to be.

"It's one of those places that truly as a storyteller, I find just inspiration everywhere," Hall said.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.