Cypress Springs HS student stabbed during altercation in school restroom, district says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A stabbing at Cypress Springs High School left a student hospitalized Wednesday morning, according to district officials.

In a letter to parents, Cy-Fair ISD confirmed that a student was stabbed during an altercation in the school's restroom and was taken to the hospital.

The district said the suspect took off, putting the school on "secure the building" mode, which means no one is allowed to go in or out. The suspect was later spotted and taken into custody.

Officials also said a knife was confiscated.

District police are investigating. The injured student's condition is unclear.

ABC13 has previously reported that business owners near the school have grown frustrated with after-school fights.

In January, a district pokesperson told us they were looking into the issue.

READ MORE: Business owners near Cy-Springs HS frustrated with after-school fights: 'I don't get it'