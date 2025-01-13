Cy-Fair ISD sends tax payment coupons with incorrect return address

HOUSTON, Texas -- In a statement posted on the Cy-Fair ISD tax office's website, officials said the payment coupons mailed to taxpayers with their 2024 tax statements had an incorrect address listed for the tax office.

Officials said taxpayers should not use this coupon to mail their tax payments.

The correct mailing address is: Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Tax Office, PO Box 203908, Houston, Texas 77216-3908.

Those who have already mailed their payment coupons could have their payments returned to them. If so, they should keep the postmarked envelope to prove their payment was made on time.

Taxpayers can verify their payments went through successfully at www.cfisdtax.com.

In addition to mailing payments, alternative options include paying:



Online at www.cfisdtax.com



Via phone at 1-855-795-3096



In person at 10300 Jones Road, Door 6, Houston; Mon.-Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fri. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Payments are considered delinquent if postmarked on or after Feb. 1.

For additional information or assistance with the payment process, call the tax office at 281-664-6300.

This story comes from our partners at Impact Community Newspaper.