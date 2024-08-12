Houston crime victims and advocates push for policies to promote prevention and healing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Survivors of gun violence in Houston used their weekend to call for change.

Aswad Thomas, a survivor of gun violence and the national director of the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice organization, joined Eyewitness News on Monday and explained how they're advocating to help Houston families and communities heal.

On Aug. 10, local crime victims spoke out and called for key public safety reforms. They want policies and programs that will stop the cycle of violence and connect crime victims to the resources they need to heal.

The organization also advocates for trauma recovery centers like Texas' first one, which opened in Austin last year.

Saturday's event, hosted by the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Houston Chapter, is part of a national "Right to Heal" tour that provides a unique platform for local crime survivors, advocates, and stakeholders to share their experiences and insights.

Thomas said he became a victim of gun violence in 2009. He said the incident ended his professional basketball career, and he never received any services afterward. He also said the teenager who shot him was a victim of gun violence, as well, and never received any help.

"I strongly believe his unaddressed trauma played a huge role in my shooting years later," Thomas said. "We really need to focus on policies that prevent crime, reduce repeat crime, as well, and also policies that really help people heal. That's investing in things like community intervention programs, investing in things like mental health and substance abuse programs, and investing in building the infrastructure of services through a trauma recovery center."

Local crime victims are preparing to travel to the nation's capital for the first-ever Survivors Speak March on Washington this September.

