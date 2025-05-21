Crews performing maintenance on exit ramps and main lanes of Westpark Tollway for overnight closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers using the Westpark Tollway should expect alternating exit ramps and main lanes to be closed overnight.

The closure is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

All of the scheduled roadway maintenance will be happening on alternating eastbound exit ramps of the Westpark Tollway.

The eastbound mainlanes from Dunvale Road to the Fondren Road toll gantry will alternately be closed.

The exit ramps for the North Sam Houston Tollway, Westpark Drive, and eastbound Post Oak Boulevard will alternately be closed.

The eastbound main lanes from Braxton Drive to Hillcroft Avenue will alternate being closed.