Crews 'fighting fire defensively' at north Houston commercial building, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews are working to contain a large fire at a north Houston building Monday evening.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at about 4:49 p.m. at 7720 N. Shepherd Drive. HFD confirmed it was a commercial building and that no injuries have been reported.

A department spokesperson told ABC13 that crews are fighting the fire defensively from the outside, adding that when it's safe to do so, they will enter the building to conduct searches.

SkyEye video shows a huge plume of smoke coming from the building.

It's unclear what may have led to the fire.

