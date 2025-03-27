Coworkers find man dead inside office building in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a mysterious homicide at an office building in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, a man was found dead in an office building on Harwin Drive after he missed an appointment just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, investigators don't believe it was a shooting. They said the man had some kind of trauma and it looked like he had been assaulted.

The man was found dead in an office building with several different businesses inside, so it's unclear where he was working.

Police are hoping surveillance video can help them figure out what happened.

"What little information we have right now is the male was working in an office. He missed an appointment, so some employees came to check on him. and that's when they found him," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Investigators have not released the man's name or age, but did say that he was older.