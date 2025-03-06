Court rules Texas City unlawfully voted to advance $95M project without public comment

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City resident and retired police officer Brian Goetschius was shocked on Jan. 8 when the Texas City council voted to begin the process of approving $95 million in certifications of obligation for various city projects.

A certificate of obligation is a loan taken out by a city that does not require voter input. Between the lack of input and the price tag, Goetschius couldn't get on board.

"I said whatever I can do to fight this, I'm going to do it," Goetschius said.

It just so happened that public comment during that meeting was held at the end of the meeting. And according to Texas law, public comment has to be held before an agenda item is discussed. He filed an injunction and a judge agreed; the meeting was unlawful.

"I will not think it was anything other than intentional to avoid the public, to avoid me, to avoid anyone to say they were against it," Goetschius said.

Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said he didn't know about the 2019 law change and takes responsibility for the agenda order.

"We moved public comment to the bottom of the agenda because we were trying to restore some diplomacy and some order in our city commissioner meetings that were getting a little out of hand," Johnson said.

Johnson said he will not fight the injunction and is happy to redo the meeting, something Texas City District 3 Commissioner Chris Sharp also thinks should happen.

"To tell me how they feel, it affects the way I vote. I am there for them. They are my constituent. But to take that away. We can't do that," Sharp said.

As for the price tag, Johnson said the city was able to do a cost analysis and lower the ask from $95 million to $75 million. They want to build a new municipal complex, firehouse, and do renovations to existing buildings. He still plans to pursue the $75 million as certificates of obligation, which Johnson said won't impact taxes.

But it's still a debt, and Goetschius said it's a debt he doesn't want his grandchildren to face.

"That's a lot of money," Goetschius said.

The meeting will be held for a second time in May.

