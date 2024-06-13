Michigan man in viral driving Zoom hearing gets learner's permit

Last month, Corey Harris was seen behind the wheel of a car as he zoomed with a judge about what everyone believed was his suspended license.

Last month, Corey Harris was seen behind the wheel of a car as he zoomed with a judge about what everyone believed was his suspended license.

Last month, Corey Harris was seen behind the wheel of a car as he zoomed with a judge about what everyone believed was his suspended license.

Last month, Corey Harris was seen behind the wheel of a car as he zoomed with a judge about what everyone believed was his suspended license.

Corey Harris, the man in Michigan that went viral for driving during his virtual court hearing for a suspended license, is now legally allowed to be behind the wheel.

Last month, Harris was seen behind the wheel of a car as he zoomed with a judge about what everyone believed was his suspended license. The move seemed not so smart to most people, including the stunned judge, who ordered Harris to turn himself in to police by that evening.

Man with suspended license appears in Michigan court over Zoom while driving

But there was more to the story.

A judge had ordered the suspension on Harris' license to be lifted two years earlier. However, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office, the court never sent the clearance.

But that's not all.

A judge in Michigan is permitted to place a suspension on someone's driving record, whether or not they have a license. And, as it turns out, Harris never had a valid driver's license in the state at all.

So last week, Harris finally went to the DMV and earned his learner's permit!

Harris's lawyers recorded the whole process and congratulated him for completing the milestone.

They showed how Harris is trying to get his life back on track.