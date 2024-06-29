Cooling centers: Where to find relief in Houston as SE Texas under Heat Advisory over the weekend

Most of SE Texas is under a Heat Advisory, with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees. Here's where residents in Houston can find relief.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston plans to open several cooling centers across the area over the weekend to relieve residents from the incoming heat and rising temperatures.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Saturday due to heat index values exceeding 108.

The heat is said to be a continuation of an intense start to spring and early summer weather.

In southern counties, ABC13 has learned that intense flooding severely damaged a Matagorda road. W. Revetment Road. This road is the only access to a public boat ramp. Local law enforcement said tropical storm Alberto washed it out.

Authorities are on high alert for the Trinity River as flooding has impacted the dam, which has triggered a potential dam failure watch. Although, as of now, there is no immediate threat.

Back in Houston, officials are urging those who are attending the Pride Parade in downtown Houston to plan accordiinglut

The city announced that Houston libraries, except for the Central Library downtown, will serve as cooling centers during normal business hours on Saturday and Sunday. Select community centers are expected to open throughout the city starting at 10 a.m.

Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W. Montgomery, 77088:12 noon - 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Centerm, 6719 W. Montgomery, 77091: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Alief Neighborhood Center, 11903 Bellaire Blvd., 77072: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bracewell Neighborhood Library, 9002 Kingspoint, 77089: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Carnegie Neighborhood Library, 1050 Quitman, 77009: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Family History Research Center, 5300 Caroline, 77004:10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Collier Regional Library 6200 Pinemont, 77092: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market St., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

TECHLink Dixon, 8002 Hirsch, 77016: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center, 4014 Market St., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Flores Neighborhood Library, 110 N. Milby, 77003: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

African American History Research Center, 1300 Victor St., 77019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.,77045: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Heights Neighborhood Library, 1302 Heights Blvd., 77008: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hillendahl Neighborhood Library, 2436 Gessner, 77080: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Houston History Research Center, 550 McKinney, 77002: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Johnson Neighborhood Library 3517 Reed Rd., 77051: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Jungman Neighborhood Library, 5830 Westheimer Rd., 77051: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Kendall Neighborhood Library, 609 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77079: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Looscan Neighborhood Library, 2510 Willowick, 77027: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St, 77011: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m

Mancuso Neighborhood Library, 6767 Bellfort, 77087: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Melcher Neighborhood Library, 7200 Keller, 77012: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W Gray St, 77019: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Montrose Neighborhood Library, 4100 Montrose Blvd., 77006: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Moody Neighborhood Library, 9525 Irvington Blvd., 77076: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St., 77016: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library, 1349 W. 43rd Street, 77018: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Place Blvd., 77017: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ring Neighborhood Library, 8835 Long Point Dr., 77055: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library, 3223 Wilcrest Dr., 77042: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Scenic Woods Regional Library ,10677 Homestead Rd., 77016: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Smith Neighborhood Library, 3624 Scott St., 77004: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., 77074: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stanaker Neighborhood Library, 611 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr., 77011: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd., 77051: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, 7405 Stella Link Rd., 77025: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis St., 77004: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuttle Neighborhood Library, 702 Kress, 77020: 12 noon - 8 p.m

Vinson Neighborhood Library, 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walker Neighborhood Library 5505 Belrose, 77035: 12 noon - 8 p.m.

Walter Neighborhood Library, 7660 Clarewood, 77036, 12 noon - 8 p.m.

West End Multi Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd., 77007: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m

Young Neighborhood Library, 5107 Griggs, 77021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

City officials are urging those who are attending the Pride Parade in downtown Houston to plan accordingly and to pack essentials to protect yourself from the heat such as water, umbrellas, cooling towels. They urge all to get out of the heat quickly when it's necessary.

