Comedian Brad Garrett is a big part of the fun in Disney-Pixar's new animated adventure 'Elio'

LOS ANGELES -- There are a few people in show business who are so quick-witted, they just make me lose your composure and laugh.

Brad Garrett is one of those people. He plays a key role in Disney-Pixar's new animated space adventure "Elio."

You never know what's going to come out of his mouth, and that's part of the fun.

"We go back to the talkies, right?" Brad Garrett told me. "The Yiddish theatre. Remember the review you gave me in the Yiddish theatre?"

I'm sure I said he was a real "mensch."

From stand-up to sitcoms, including "Everybody Loves Raymond," Brad has been making us laugh for decades. Now, he's playing the villain Lord Grigon (of sorts) in "Elio."

"It's my first villain that I've played outside of my family," Garrett joked. "I'm having a great time with it."

Brad is happy to be part of yet another Pixar movie. He was in "Ratatouille" and played Bloat in both "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory."

"It is a different fan base, or for me, a fan, which is very, very new," said Brad. "People think I'm Kramer, and it's happening more and more, especially at the food court, and I play it off. I play it off because I'm insecure. People will go, 'Hey, are you Kramer?' And I go 'Jerry!' and I do it."

"Elio" is rated PG and hits theaters this weekend.

