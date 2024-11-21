CMA Awards 2024: Complete list of winners from the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Country music's biggest stars are being honored at the 58th annual CMA Awards Wednesday.

The awards show, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson.

All eyes are on who will take home the evening's most coveted award, entertainer of the year.

The first winner of the night, Musical Event of the Year, was announced live on the red carpet before the award ceremony begins.

Going into the evening, Morgan Wallen leads with seven nominations, including entertainer of the year and four nominations for "I Had Some Help," his hit collaboration with first-time CMA Award nominee Post Malone.

Full list of 2024 CMA Award nominees and winners

(Winners will be italicized in each category below - this list is not in order of the presentation)

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"Watermelon Moonshine," Lainey Wilson

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

"Deeper Well," Kacey Musgraves

"Fathers & Sons," Luke Combs

"Higher," Chris Stapleton

"Leather," Cody Johnson

"Whitsitt Chapel," Jelly Roll

Song of the year

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Hillary Lindsey, McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters)

"The Painter," Cody Johnson (Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins)

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton (Stapleton, Dan Wilson)

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson



Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical event of the year

"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made a Bar," Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Musician of the year

Tom Bukovac, Guitar

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Charlie Worsham, Guitar

Music video of the year

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"I'm Not Pretty," Megan Moroney

"The Painter," Cody Johnson

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses," Lainey Wilson

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

