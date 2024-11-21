CMA Awards 2024: Complete list of winners from the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Country music's biggest stars are being honored at the 58th annual CMA Awards Wednesday.
The awards show, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson.
PHOTOS: Check out red carpet fashion from the 2024 CMA Awards
All eyes are on who will take home the evening's most coveted award, entertainer of the year.
The first winner of the night, Musical Event of the Year, was announced live on the red carpet before the award ceremony begins.
Going into the evening, Morgan Wallen leads with seven nominations, including entertainer of the year and four nominations for "I Had Some Help," his hit collaboration with first-time CMA Award nominee Post Malone.
On The Red Carpet is there to welcome this year's nominees, presenters and performers. Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.
(Winners will be italicized in each category below - this list is not in order of the presentation)
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the year
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"Watermelon Moonshine," Lainey Wilson
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Album of the year
"Deeper Well," Kacey Musgraves
"Fathers & Sons," Luke Combs
"Higher," Chris Stapleton
"Leather," Cody Johnson
"Whitsitt Chapel," Jelly Roll
Song of the year
"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Hillary Lindsey, McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters)
"The Painter," Cody Johnson (Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins)
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton (Stapleton, Dan Wilson)
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Musical event of the year
"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made a Bar," Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Musician of the year
Tom Bukovac, Guitar
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Charlie Worsham, Guitar
Music video of the year
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I'm Not Pretty," Megan Moroney
"The Painter," Cody Johnson
"Wildflowers and Wild Horses," Lainey Wilson
New artist of the year
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
