Brazoria County man arrest on child porn charges after monthslong investigation, authorities say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A four-month investigation into the possession of child pornography led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man out of Brazoria County, according to authorities.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office shared that its investigation began in October 2024, when its Criminal Investigation Unit received a tip from Houston METRO. After months of investigation, on Feb. 20, deputies and task force members executed a search warrant for Adrian Martinez at his home in the 200 block of Maddox Street in Clute, Texas.

Authorities said Martinez was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography. Martinez is currently being held at the jail with bonds totaling up to $225,000.

