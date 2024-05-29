City employee accused of deleting evidence in brother's criminal investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A City of Houston Health Department employee was arrested and charged for allegedly deleting evidence relating to her family member's criminal investigation.

Venesa Salazar, 36, was booked into the Harris County jail and quickly posted a $5,000 bond for an attempted tampering with evidence charge on Saturday.

A motion filed in the case reads, "She suspended service to delete evidence or 'lock' cell lines/phones associated with an aggravated robbery home invasion criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement agencies."

The alleged actions were discovered on a jail call made by her brother, Moises Salazar, to the 36-year-old.

Officials will not divulge any further details in the case.

Moises Salazar is currently being held without bond on three aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon charge. Court records list him as being a documented member of a gang.

The Houston Health Department confirmed that Venesa Salazar is a public health investigator specialist with the agency's HIV and STD bureau. She has been with the agency for almost eight years.

In a statement, the agency said, "We are aware of the recent arrest of a Houston Health Department employee and are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation. We will not be taking any immediate action until the investigation concludes and all facts are known."

Venesa Salazar appeared in court on Tuesday but did not speak to ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield.

Both her attorney and the prosecutor also declined to comment.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.