'It stinks so bad': Galveston report shows deplorable conditions inside Antigua apartments

Tenants at the Antigua Apartments along the Seawall are living in horrible conditions, which a City of Galveston report details in a new report.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new report shows violations at a Galveston apartment complex. After inspectors found issues weeks ago, tenants are frustrated waiting for improvements.

A report highlighting the issues city inspectors found at the Antigua apartments is more than 100 pages.

On Thursday, inspectors told ABC13 it's one of the worst complexes they've seen.

These are horrible living conditions that Chrystal Brooks knows too well. She tells ABC13 that she has sewage spewing into her apartment.

"It's been going on for over a month now," Brooks said. "It stinks so bad. I can't clean anything. Feces and sewage are just coming up through."

The smell is not only in the kitchen but in the bathroom as well.

"I can't take a shower - me or my daughter," Brooks said.

It's an issue Brooks may only face for a little while longer because the complex handed her an eviction notice.

"(Thursday), I'm supposed to be out," Brooks said. "They gave me a three-day eviction notice. The problem with that is I don't have nowhere to go."

Brooks may not be the only one moving soon. This summer, the city sent inspectors to the property.

A new report shows what they found, showing hundreds of violations.

Issues include exposed wires, leaks, roach and rodent infestations, poor pools, and comprised structures. The city gave the owner ten days to develop a plan.

They countered with two months. It's been a month, and city officials told ABC13 that the only improvements they're aware of are new smoke detectors.

Eyewitness News wanted to find out why, so ABC13's Nick Natario knocked on the owner's Houston home.

Natario was told she wasn't there, and city officials said that they might consider other action if she didn't develop a plan immediately.

Right now, they're hopeful the owner will make changes before taking it further.

"They should just tear it down," Brooks said. "Build something else, or just sell the property to someone who's going to care."

Brooks said she doesn't care anymore and the eviction notice is enough for her to leave.

Although the conditions are far from ideal, she's scared about what comes next.

"I'm worried because I have nothing," Brooks explained. "I have no money. Maybe $90 if I'm lucky, and that's going to be to buy some food tonight for my daughter because I can't cook."

The issues inspectors found didn't happen overnight. Months ago, ABC13 visited the complex and spoke with tenants who were living for weeks without power.

ABC13 asked city inspectors why it took so long to look closer at this complex.

They told Eyewitness News that unless a complaint is made, they don't go into complexes.

Recently, a number of complaints were made, and that's when they got involved.

