CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Sebastian

Name: Sebastian Antonio Elias

School: Northbrook High School

About:

Sebastian is star student with a talent for robotics. After moving to the US from Guatemala at a young age he made it a point to not let fear of failing hinder him from achieving his goals, and he began to excel academically. He has completed several high-level robotics and engineering projects and competed in science fairs. He always welcomes a challenge and is hungry to expand his skills, often times, teaching himself new methods and coding languages. He plans to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he will major in a STEM program with a focus on robotics.