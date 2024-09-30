CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Rogelio

Name: Rogelio Vega JR

School: Alief Early College High School

About:

Rogelio and his family faced many hardships during the COVID quarantine years. He began working with his father in construction to help provide for their family after his mother developed an ailment that left her bedridden for months. He would attend online classes on weekdays and the rest of his time was spent at work. Instead of viewing this as a challenge, he chose to use it as an opportunity to learn. He developed a passion for building and architecture, as well as a strong work ethic. Rogelio hopes to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, or architecture at UCLA.