CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Rajni

Name: Rajni Nitturi

School: Westside High School

About:

Rajni is a top student who welcomes any academic challenge and has a passion for STEM. She is an active member of the robotics team, founded the neuroscience club and has earned countless awards and recognitions for her skills including a District Engineering Inspiration Award. She is also deeply involved in Girls Who Code, where she serves as a mentor, guiding and inspiring young girls to explore coding and the tech industry. She plans to attend UT to pursue a degree in bioinformatics.