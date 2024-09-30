CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Paola

Name: Paola Julliana Mendoza

School: Alief Early College High School

About:

Paola has faced and overcome several obstacles on her educational journey. At a young age she witnessed her father's murder. She watched as her mother had to cope and struggle to provide for her family. They immigrated as refugees to the U.S. three years later, where Paola was surrounded by a language she did not understand. Despite these challenges she decided at only seven years old to not be defined by this misfortune but to turn it into a strength. She learned the language and began to excel in her studies. Today she continues to beat the odds as I top student enrolled in the Engineering Associates program. She plans to earn a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering and break barriers as a woman in this career path.