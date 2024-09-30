CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Madison

Name: Madison Osazuwa

School: Alief Taylor High School

About:

Madison is an excellent student, who finds time to tutor others and volunteers frequently. The daughter of Nigeran immigrants, she draws inspiration from her parent's perseverance throughout the years. She watched them come from nothing, struggling to put food on the table, and after Hurricane Harvey they were faced with more adversity as their home flooded. Despite these setbacks they always found a way to provide for their children and encouraged them to excel in school. Madison takes nothing for granted and uses her situation as fuel for her educational journey. She earned internships to contribute to her family's finances and maintains top marks. She hopes to study biology at Harvard University and to pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology.