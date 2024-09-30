CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Jennifer

Name: Jennifer Dietz

School: Carnegie Vanguard High School

About: Jennifer is a star student, captain of the Cross Country team and a social officer for her dance team. She has overcome and adapted throughout her educational career despite several challenges, including her mother being diagnosed with breast cancer, shortly after having lost her father to his own battle with cancer. Jennifer enjoys staying involved in school activities, and helping others. Recently she has been working on a podcast to help children discover a love for science, and volunteers at an animal shelter regularly. She plans to study either biology or psychology and would like to work in healthcare, specializing in neurology.