CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Georgia

Name: Georgia Ruth Ashley

School: Stratford High School

About:

Georgia is a member of National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America and the Academy of Business. She has a passion for business and finance and has competed in UIL contests including Interviewing, Payroll, and Basic Accounting. As part of the cheer team, she inspires school spirit at sporting and community events and she works to create a culture of belonging and inclusion by being a part of Student Council, Best Buddies, Turn it Gold, and several business clubs. Georgia plans to study Accounting at UT. Her dream job would be to work in the finance office at Walt Disney World.