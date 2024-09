CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Aretha

Name: Aretha Chizitelum CC-Okeke

School: Carnegie Vanguard High School

About: Aretha's educational journey is defined by has been defined by determination, unwavering resilience, and the pursuit of ambitious aspirations. After arriving in the U.S. in 2016 she had to adapt to a new culture and learn at an accelerated pace to keep up with her peers and succeed. Aretha has a passion for biology and animals and has plans to become a Wildlife Veterinarian doctor.