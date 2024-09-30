CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Andrew

Name: Andrew Sazykin

School: Bellaire High School

About:

Andrew is a highly motivated student who constantly challenges himself by taking the most rigorous courses available. He is a varsity swimmer, AIME qualifier and participated in Quiz Bowl Nationals. Throughout his scholastic career, he has competed in countless academic competitions, maintained extraordinary marks and is now fluent in several computer coding languages. Andrew aims to study bioengineering or biology after high school. His goal is to become a doctor and to research advanced understanding of the genetic causes of diseases like cancer or cardiovascular disease.