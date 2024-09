CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Addison

Name: Addison Lana Millis

School: Energy Institute

About:

Addison is a star student with a passion for STEM. She is the manufacturing captain of the FIRST Robotics Competition team and has participated in multiple STEM and engineering programs, including the Energy Project and NASA"s High School Aerospace Scholars program. While she is very Technical and STEM focused, Addison loves to bake in her spare time. She hopes to attend Texas A &M to study Aerospace Engineering.