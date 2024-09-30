CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Spirit | Aashita

Name: Aashita Pant

School: Carnegie Vanguard High School

About:

Aashita is an excellent student who is deeply passionate about the intersection of computer science and environmental science. She takes advanced courses in Math and Computer Science as well and participates in the Leo and Robotics clubs. Aashita writes a blog that promotes and encourages young girls and women to take up coding and other STEM-related career options, and she is a Girls Scout Ambassador. Aashita plans to attend UT and will study Computer Science.