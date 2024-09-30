CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Service & Leadership | Weston

Name: Weston Miles Benner

School: Bellaire High School

About: W

Weston is an excellent student, advocate and leader for his classmates and community. He volunteers countess hours at Best Buddies, an organization that provides one-to-one connections with disabled and autistic students. He serves as editor for the school paper and founded the Geography Club. Weston never wastes an opportunity to help others or to do the right thing. He authored an initially unpopular but important (and ultimately award-winning) article about growing up under Apartheid and living with intellectual disabilities. As well when he witnessed an assault between two students on social media, he submitted the crime report, knowing he could be harassed or ostracized for his good deed. He aims to study biomedical engineering at A &M and attend medical school with a focus on neuropathology and immunology.