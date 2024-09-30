CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Service & Leadership | Lolita

Name: Lolita Chowdhury

School: Carnegie Vanguard High School

About:

Lolita is an exemplary student leader who has logged over 320 hours of volunteer work at Houston Methodist in her high school career. She was an unpaid intern for a US Senator's election campaign and committed 400 hours of work to this campaign management team. At her school Lolita is the secretary for the Biology Olympiad and Chemistry Olympiad clubs and is an active representative in the Student Council, while organizing donation drives to better her campus. In her spare time Lolita enjoys crocheting. Her hope is to work toward creating a medical research organization that aims to investigate rising diseases and disorders among minority groups and to promote safe and accessible treatment options for minority individuals.