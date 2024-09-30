CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Service & Leadership | Kate

Name: Kate Wang

School: Memorial High School

About:

Kate is an excellent student and a leader in the Women in STEM club and National Psychology Honor Society. She is focused on fostering an inclusive environment through her school, and has helped organize fundraisers and events that promote student well-being. Kate's leadership journey has been deeply influenced by her family's value of community and needing to bridge the gap between her Chinese and American identities. In her spare time she enjoys anything related to the arts and dancing ballet. She hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin as a Biochemistry major.