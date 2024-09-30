CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | James

Name: James Liu

School: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

About:

At an early age James could pick up hobbies and skills rather quickly. He previously played piano and saxophone, was once ranked nationally in chess and he played AAU basketball. None of these talents held his interest as much as his passion for cello. His talent for cello has brought him several accolades including being a TMEA All-Stater, a Region 23 principal cellist (one of the most difficult in Texas) and a finalist in both the ECHO and Symphony of North Texas Concerto Competitions. James also uses music to serve the community performing with his clubs in places such as retirement homes and volunteering at the Travis Elementary Choir Intensive. James hopes to attend either Rice University or UT where he wants to study either mechanical engineering or biology-research.