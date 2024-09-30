CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | Gayatri

Name: Gayatri Thatte

School: Debakey High School for Health Professions

About:

As a child of five, Gayatri was captivated by the rhythmic patterns and intricate costumes of Bharatanatyam, an Indian performing art. Her captivation soon became determination as she practiced countless hours, overcame injuries and is now a UNESCO Internationally certified Bharatanatyam dancer. She also has a passion for spreading awareness for Indian Arts and culture to the community and produces numerous visual works through photography and mixed media to aid in this endeavor. She has received awards in Scholastic Art, Performing Arts Houston, and had her work displayed in The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. After high school, Gayatri aims to earn a degree in Architectural Engineering.