CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Communication | Mahsa

Name: Mahsa Forghani

School: Carnegie Vanguard High School

About: Mahsa is an outstanding student and long-time participant in competitive debate. Her passion for speech and debate led her to join Neutral Citizen Journalism, a national student-run news organization, where she serves as managing editor. In her spare time Mahsa loves to write, play poker and argue with her dad about useless subjects. Mahsa intends to major in international relations or political science with a goal of becoming an international lawyer with a focus in human rights in the Middle East.