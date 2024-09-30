CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Communication | Lily

Name: Lily Ann Nipper

School: Spring Woods High School

About:

Lily is a student who excels in academics, STEM and debate. She has competed in debate throughout her high school career, winning several awards and placing in many prestigious speech and debate competitions. Her achievements include: placing 6th at the Harvard National Speech and Debate Tournament, where hundreds of schools from 38 different states competed and 2nd place at Texas Forensic Association State Tournament. Lily plans to study science at UT with a focus in engineering.