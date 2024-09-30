CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Communication | Helen

Name: Helen Garner Rieke

School: Memorial High School

About:

Helen is a star student with a passion for playing and watching sports. She competes in varsity volleyball, basketball and was the Student life Editor and Copy Editor of the yearbook. She is now an Editor-In-Chief of the yearbook designing, editing, and overseeing the production of the entire yearbook. In addition to sports Helen loves movies and the film industry. She aspires to become a sports journalist or broadcaster and plans to study this field after graduating.