CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Communication | Caroline

Name: Caroline Grace Perez

School: Stratford High School

About:

Caroline is an outstanding student and was elected as the Stratford Spartanaire Historian. In this roll she was able to strengthen and display her communication skills as she utilized social media to promote her school's teams, events and even student birthdays. After high school, Caroline hopes to study business and marketing at Texas A &M University.