CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Career & Technical Education | Xavier

Name: Xavier Edward Gutierrez

School: Milby High School

About:

Xavier is an excellent student who believes it is important to maintain a diligent curiosity in his studies and life. He is currently enrolled in his school's welding certification program. He has gathered several technical skills in this field and is certified by the American Welding Society in 4 different welding processes. In his spare time he enjoys the hobby of numismatics, commonly known as coin collecting. Xavier hopes to attend Rice University, where he will major in chemical engineering.