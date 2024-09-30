CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Career & Technical Education | Gael

Name: Gael Alberto Samano Mekler

School: Sterling High School

About:

Born in Cancun, Mexico, Gael is a star student and an active member of the Soaring Society of America. He has a passion for aviation and has achieved his commercial drone certification. He is currently working toward his private pilot's license while maintaining excellent marks. After coming to the U.S. at the age of seven with only basic English, Gael now speaks three languages and eagerly awaits the day he receives his commercial pilot's license. He hopes to earn a degree in Aeronautical Science and to work with major commercial airlines.