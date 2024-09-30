CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Career & Technical Education | Aylin

Name: Aylin Castaneda

School: Spring Woods High School

About:

Aylin is an outstanding student who excels in her medical pathway classes and programs. She has completed or is active in several such courses, including : Principles of Health Science, Medical Terminology, Anatomy & Physiology, and Health Science Theory With Clinicals. She has also received a Basic Life Support certification and soon earn a Medical Assistant certification. Aylin enjoys competing in Cross Country and managing sports. She plans to achieve a masters degree and to become a certified Athletic Trainer.