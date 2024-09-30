CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Athletics | William

Name: William James Gordon

School: Westchester Academy for International Studies (WAIS)

About:

William discovered a passion for swimming at an early age and soon began to elevate himself amongst the competition. He is both a dedicated athlete and student as he maintains excellent marks in all of his classes. Although it can be difficult to balance class work with three hours of practice or weight training, six days a week, William meets the challenge with enthusiasm and energy. He has recently taken on a leadership role on his swim team and continues to compete at high levels. William hopes to attend UT and will earn a degree in business.