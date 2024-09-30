CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Athletics | Nathan

Name: Nathan Edmund Moss

School: Stratford High School

About:

Nathan has competed in competitive swimming since he was seven years old. In high school he decided to challenge himself with the most difficult classes available, and he excelled. He takes pride in being able to balance his rigorous swimming practices with his heavy course load and homework. In his spare time he enjoys playing ultimate frisbee and golf with his friends. He plans to study engineering and mathematics after high school, with the goal of becoming an electrical engineer.