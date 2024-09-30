CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Athletics | Moyosoluwa

Name: Moyosoluwa Victoria Adebambo

School: Hastings High School

About:

Moyosoluwa strives to be the perfect example of a Student-Athlete. She is a varsity tennis player for her school and works hard to maintain high marks in all of her academic classes. Although she is required to miss school a few times during tournament season she manages to complete her schoolwork early or zoom in to hear the lesson. She is a model example of sportsmanship and enjoys mentoring younger tennis players after practice. She hopes to attend UT to study medicine and will pursue a career as a pharmacist or an anesthesiologist